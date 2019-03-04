Aberdeen couple launch UK’s first hemp-infused spirits

The couple behind an Aberdeen hemp oil company are launching a UK first by infusing the plant in gin and rum.

Rebecca, 35, and Calum Napier, 34, owners of the award-winning Wee Hemp Company, have launched The Wee Hemp Spirits.

The pair are passionate about the plant and its other uses after finding Cannabidiol (CBD) oil had benefits in the treatment of Rebecca’s chronic Crohn’s disease and fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS).

The conditions mean she can only drink one or two alcoholic drinks occasionally, so the couple wanted to create something she could enjoy and savour, but also tackle the binge-drinking culture.

Called Canna’B, the drinks will be available from Wednesday, while a CBD-infused limited edition will be released next month.

The name, which came to Rebecca in her sleep, stems from Canna from the cannabis plant, and the ‘b’ at the end of the spirits is from the honey used to create the new drink.

Rebecca and Calum also believe they have a world’s first after ageing the rum with the hemp plant for 10 days.

Calum said: “Wee Hemp Spirits came along when Rebecca, myself and our dog were walking in the Cairngorms.

“As people know, we are very fond of hemp and its many uses and we were looking to see how we could marry the hemp plant with spirits.“It hit us to combine hemp with a gin and a rum.

Both contain our hemp seeds and our hemp plant material. We have also used award-winning honey from Royal Deeside inside the gin and the rum, as well as ancient spring water from the Cairngorms.

“This has been going on since July 2018 and we originally wanted to release them before Christmas, but we didn’t want to rush them and we wanted to make sure they were spot-on. We have done small batches and have 800 bottles of each for the first run.

“With our rum we have aged it in charred hemp stocks which is a world first. It gives it a smoky and subtly sweet flavour.”

The husband and wife are aiming to break the stigma surrounding hemp. Rebecca said: “We want to showcase the hemp plant and our passion for it.

“We wanted to create a drinking experience like no other, one that can be savoured and enjoyed.

“We have used it in the CBD but it has so many other uses and it is one of the key things we want to try to get across to people.

“It can be used as a botanical in the ageing process.

“This is the start of our new business adventure and we’ll look at other ways it could be possibly used.

“We want to break down that stigma and use amazing local produce for the spirits.”