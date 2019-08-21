Aberdeen couple get married again after Bill’s dementia robs him of memories

For dementia sufferer Bill Duncan, even remembering the name of those dearest to him can be a daily struggle.

However, one moment of magic brought beaming smiles to the faces of the pensioner and his wife Anne.

Although the couple were married 12 years ago, Bill’s dementia means he cannot remember the relationship or even his wife’s name.

However, he surprised Anne with a sudden proposal one Thursday afternoon at their Bridge of Don home.

He told his wife he “really, really liked” her and wanted to be with her “forever” and Anne immediately accepted the proposal with lots of cuddles and kisses.

To Anne’s surprise, he remembered asking for her hand in marriage for a second time the next day, and was keen to find out when the wedding would take place.

They decided to hold their wedding on the following Saturday and got to work on the preparations.

Anne managed to buy a dress and a friend gave her a bouquet and flowers for her hair.

They took a trip to Marks and Spencer on St Nicholas Street to buy the all-important cake and another of the couple’s friends arranged vows for the ceremony.

The wedding service took place at their Bridge of Don home on Saturday August 3 and they were joined by family and friends.

They used the same aisle and first dance music that had rung out at their ceremony more than a decade before.

Mr Duncan, 71, was diagnosed with early onset dementia in 2011 and he retired as a full-time entertainer immediately.

He was a DJ and also a leading member of Aberdeen Magical Society, who won many prizes for his close-up tricks.

Despite showing him videos and photographs of their wedding in 2007, Mrs Duncan has been unable to help her husband remember that day.

Anne decided that holding a second ceremony in their garden was the “right thing to do” and it is something that Bill now remembers.

Mrs Duncan, a retired health visitor, said: “On the day itself we were blessed with the most beautiful weather.

“My parents, who live in Suffolk, were able to watch because my son used a livestream video to broadcast it to them.

“Under the circumstances it could not have been better, and given how advanced Bill’s condition is, it was nothing short of a miracle.

“One of the wonderful things is that Bill still remembers getting married a few weeks ago.

“He thinks he has just married his new girlfriend.”

Mrs Duncan, 65, said the renewal of their vows has been of benefit to her husband.

She said that every time he has recalled the occasion in recent weeks is “precious” and is helping him cope in some way with his degenerative condition.

Mrs Duncan said: “I think it has lifted him and being married makes him feel more secure as he is very lonely in his illness.

“We went along with it because it was the right thing to do and every day the memory of it lasting in his memory is precious.”

Anne and Bill Duncan are the founders of the dementia-friendly disco known as Boogie in the Bar.

It came about as a result of Mr Duncan’s passion for music and dancing, with the music helping him and others enjoy themselves in a safe environment during the day.

The couple launched the regular gatherings at the Foundry Bar, and since its inception in 2017, there has been an explosion in popularity.

Boogie in the Bar events take place in Alford, Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Elgin.

Classic hits by the likes of Elvis Presley and Bill Haley and his Comets are played at the monthly lunchtime events.

Boogie in the Bar won the Best Community Support Initiative the 2017 Scotland’s Dementia Awards.