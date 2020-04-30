Video: Aberdeen couple delight neighbours with live doorstep gigs with plans for big post-lockdown party

Musicians have been entertaining and looking after vulnerable residents on their street.

Andy and Ingrid Machell have been performing live outside their home every Thursday at 8pm as people head to their doors to thank key workers.

The couple, who perform as Big Mountain, have also played special sets for residents on Burns Road over the weekends – raising more than £1,600 for a local charity in the process.

Ingrid said: “The first Thursday, we went out with Andy’s guitar and just did a wee tune.

“The next week we took a speaker and our microphones, and we thought why don’t we just do a gig at our front door for Easter weekend.”

With everyone typically spending the Easter bank holiday weekend with friends and family, the gig helped bring neighbours out on to their street.

Ingrid added: “Unfortunately Easter Sunday was really cold, however we played for an hour, and live streamed it on our Facebook page.

“Because of that it went worldwide, we had friends in France, Canada, London, and the Isle of Man all getting involved.

Big mountain “live on the drive” for cash for kids https://www.cashforkidsgive.co.uk/campaign/northsound-general-fundraising/fundraisers/ingrid-machell/ Posted by Big Mountain on Sunday, 12 April 2020

“Our neighbours – what a great reaction – they asked if we could do it every week.

“So we did another one on Saturday, and we’re doing another again a week on Saturday.

“We are going to have a proper big party at the end of lockdown, get the road closed and everything.”

The couple were originally booked to play at the Dutch Mill last Saturday, but swapped the closed pub for their street in the West End of Aberdeen.

However, bosses at the bar have already pledged to book the duo for their first two weekends after they reopen.

As well as performing at venues across the city, the band typically spend five months of the year over in the French resort of Val d’Isere performing for skiers holidaying in the region before heading back to work in Aberdeen.

The duo, who have been playing together for 12 years, cover all genres, with set lists including the likes of the Beatles, Johnny Cash, Jessie J and Gerry Cinnamon.

Ingrid added: “The best reaction we’ve had was to Belter. We actually introduced that to the French Alps this winter and it went down a storm.”

Their showcase on Easter Sunday helped raise money for Cash For Kids and saw them featured on Northsound’s Podcast. So far the couple have raised £1,600 for the appeal, with Ingrid saying they chose the charity as the “money stays local”.

She added: “Our neighbours are lovely, it’s great for us as we get to play and raise some money as well.”

To top it off, when Ingrid’s not performing, she has been working at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in the operational control room, while Andy has also applied for a position as a porter at the hospital.

And in the time in between working and performing, they’ve also been creating crowd-pleasing home bakes, including pancakes, fruit load and banana bread for neighbours.

One of them is 80-year-old Noreen Royle, who now – thanks to the gigs – feels she knows many more people on the street.

She said: “In this difficult time of stay at home and self-isolation, I have been uplifted by the music from Andy and Ingrid. It has created a wonderful community spirit, bringing the whole street together.’

“I have loved to see everybody singing, clapping and dancing to the tunes. Burns Road is the place to be.”

Her daughter, Anna Royle, said: “At this difficult time, this enterprising and caring couple are bringing together the whole street where ages range from the very young to 80.

“Andy and Ingrid should be congratulated and given recognition for bringing such pleasure to so many ‘stay at home’ people.

“It just takes a little music to bring people together. This is the sort of thing that makes a life in isolation so much bearable. The pair are heroes.”

Burns Road resident Gillian Riddell added: “It’s so kind of them to do this for us and it was lovely to be able to sit out and enjoy music ‘with’ the neighbours – while keeping our distance.”

