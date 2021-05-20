Aberdeen couple celebrate 60 years of marriage – after sweet secured first date

An Aberdeen couple are celebrating 60 sweet years together today.

Jack Douglas fell head-over-heels for Georgia after spotting her at Stoneywood Paper Mill where they both worked as teenagers.

He immediately tasked a friend to ask her out on his behalf, and in an effort to prove he really was a sweetheart, gave her a sweetie in the process.

Sixty years on, Mrs Douglas still has that sweet wrapper.

Granddaughter Lauren Scott said: “Grandpa is as in love with Grandma as he was when he met her.

“He still follows her around like they’ve just met and is always spoiling her.

“The pair of them are always kissing with us around, which is nice to see given how long they have been together.”

Devoted couple

Mr Douglas was 18 when he first met his wife-to-be, who was 16 at the time.

They moved to a home in the Castlegate in the 1960s and tied the knot after Mrs Douglas became pregnant with their oldest son David.

Youngest daughter Jackie Grieg said: “Mum and Dad had been a bit naughty so they ended up getting married after she became pregnant with my older brother.

“They ended up having their ceremony at St Andrews in 1961.”

The couple moved to new home in Springwell Road later that decade and welcomed two more children, Stephen and Jackie.

Mr Douglas set up his own scrap demolition business, Jack Douglas Truck Salvage, and worked with his two sons until he sold up 10 years ago.

He and his wife moved to the Bridge of Don area, where they are kept busy with their five grandchildren and one great-grandchild – becoming the benchmark for love and affection within their ever growing family.

Mrs Scott added: “Its still there for all to see just how in love they are, even as grandpa has become ill and isn’t the same as he was its still there.”