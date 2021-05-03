Aberdeen couple appeal for help finding missing canary with ‘very specific white tail’

A worried couple are appealing to residents in the Torry area to keep a look out for their missing canary.

The pet went missing on Sunday afternoon from Balnagask Avenue, leaving the couple feeling anxious for his safety.

Arek and Karolina Wrobel believe the bird may have made an exit through an open window – leaving their remaining canary lonely.

Owner Mr Wrobel said: “We saw him in the morning and late morning, but in the afternoon we noticed he wasn’t in the house anymore. We started to look for him but we never found him.”

Mr Wrobel described him as “a traditional green canary with slightly black marks, and a very specific white tail.”

He has no rings or marks on his legs or anything like that.

Although he doesn’t have a name the couple have had him for a year and are remaining hopeful that someone may find him.

The couple own another canary and Mrs Wrobel said that she is lonely and missing her mate.

Mr Wrobel said that if anyone sees the canary they can call him on 07759226449 or contact his wife through her

Facebook post.