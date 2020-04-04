Aberdeen council’s customer service centre to remain open

A local authority’s customer service centre is remaining open with a restricted service to help the people of Aberdeen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen City Council’s centre at Marischal College remains open from 10.30am until 1pm Monday to Friday with a restricted service and non-essential face-to-face contact suspended.

A number of council services can be accessed online at www.aberdeencity.gov.uk, and updates on council services and support can be found at https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19

The Council has also launched a free crisis support line to prioritise help for the most vulnerable and at-risk people who are unable to obtain help from their existing support networks.

The number, 0800 0304 713, is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Between 8am and 8pm welfare and emotional support including what to do if someone is struggling to get food or pay bills is on offer, but urgent emotional support is also available outside of those hours..

Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership is providing daily updates for service users and service providers, which can be found at https://www.aberdeencityhscp.scot/

Aberdeen City Council is also working with Aberdeenshire and Moray councils and partner organisations including Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership, NHS Grampian and Police Scotland to maximise knowledge-sharing and expertise as part of the Grampian Coronavirus Assistance Hub.

The Grampian Coronavirus (Covid-19) Assistance Hub website https://gcah.org.uk/ is a focal point for information and assistance for anyone affected by coronavirus anywhere in the region.

Councils are also appealing to people to consider volunteering to help provide a lifeline to people who are isolated, struggling to make ends meet, need someone to do their shopping, walk their dog or be someone to talk to on the other end of the phone.

Anyone interested in volunteering can register to be a volunteer through the Hub and help support and care for people in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire or Moray.