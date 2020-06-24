Aberdeen council’s £9.5 million coronavirus black hole revealed

The council is facing a £9.5 million black hole as it tackles the effect of Covid-19 on services throughout the city during lockdown.

A new report has revealed that Aberdeen City Council has so far incurred a £25.8m loss dealing with coronavirus-related issues this year.

The report shows the local authority will receive £16m in Scottish Government grants to help recover the costs – leaving a £9.5m deficit.

Councillors will discuss the report and its findings at next week’s urgent business committee which details the financial pressures involved in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is estimated the council has lost £22,082,000 since the start of the year in generated income.

It suffered a £10.1m loss of earnings as a result of the closure of facilities such as breakfast clubs and sports centres, the cancellation of events and the impact on the local tourism sector.

A further £10.2m was lost due to parking fines not being paid and no charges being applied for waste collections including bulky uplift; parking fees, income from blue badges and licensing and planning fees, as well as losses around environmental protection and services, music services and capital and roads services.

Another £1.7m loss has also been calculated as a result of an increase in bad debt.

Jonathan Belford, chief financial officer at Aberdeen City Council, said: “We continue to oscillate between the stages of rescue, transition and recovery as the council continues to respond to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Much remains uncertain and ambiguous.

“This is an exceptional position for local government to be in and it is clear from the emerging position of councils across Scotland, Aberdeen City is not alone in having to address it.

“As the council’s chief financial officer, I have attempted to ensure as much reliability and rigour to the financial data presented but I must caveat the presentation of these numbers given the huge uncertainty that remains.”

The council has received a total of £16,283,000 of funding from Scottish Government emergency grants set up to help residents during the pandemic.

Half of this money has been allocated through a hardship fund, food fund and the share of a £155m emergency fund set up to be shared between all local authorities in Scotland. It will also pay for free school meals.

The remaining £8m is being paid in flexible grant funding amounts – after the Scottish Government advised it would allow local authorities a degree of flexibility on previously ring-fenced grants such as pupil equity funding, the schools programme funding, and money awarded for the now suspended early learning and childcare (ELC) expansion.

Councillors will be asked to agree that £6.6m of uncommitted early learning grant funding awarded for the early learning expansion is held for further Covid-19 related costs the council may be exposed to.

The report states that funding extra costs for the reopening of schools will only be possible with the further flexibility to use the ELC money, to foot additional bills expected for cleaning and PPE.

Extra costs could be incurred paying for transport provision, ongoing emergency childcare and providing mental health and wellbeing services, estimated to be in the region of £5m.

Mr Belford added that as we are now moving through the Scottish Government’s transition phase out of lockdown, there may be further unknown costs associated with these phases, and there is no certainty of any further government funding.

There are also a number of arms-length external organisations the council relies on to deliver its services, including Bon Accord Care, Sport Aberdeen, Aberdeen Sports Village and Aberdeen Performing Arts, the latter three having been severely impacted by lockdown.

Aberdeen Performing Arts has been categorised as high risk, due to it having very low reserves, and due to the size of the venues, they are not expected to open until phase four.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “The report from the council’s chief financial officer sets out the difficult decisions ahead of the urgent business meeting.

“The administration will continue to ensure the greatest protection of frontline services and staff possible. However the Scottish Government must support and fully fund Aberdeen and other councils across Scotland who are facing unbelievable pressure as a result of Covid-19.”

