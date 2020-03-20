Aberdeen council’s £60,000 bill for damaged bus shelters

Aberdeen City Council has spent more than £60,000 in the last five years fixing damaged bus shelters throughout the region.

The local authority was stung with the hefty bill for a variety of reasons including vandalism, weather and accidents such as vehicles crashing into them.

In 2015, they forked out £14,897 to repair problems such as broken panels, damaged seats and fixing two shelters damaged beyond repair on Hareness Road and Provost Watt Drive, which cost more than £2,500 to replace.

That figure increased by almost £4,000 in 2016, with £18,712 being spent on bus shelters with broken panels – the main object needing fixed by council staff.

Since 2016, these figures have gradually dropped, going to £12,092 in 2017, £11,098 in 2018 and £6,040 last year.

The recurring costs of fixing the bus shelters regularly stemmed from panels being broken, graffiti or damaged lights and seats.

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig highlighted the importance of the money being spent for the people of Aberdeen.

He said: “Bus shelters provide necessary protection for bus passengers and it is essential that repairs are done as quickly as possible.

“Constituents come to me about buses being late all the time so we should make them as comfy as possible for individuals waiting.

“The presence of grafitti and broken panels creates a very unsettled place for them to wait.

“That is why the repairs need to be done as a matter of urgency.”

Most damages reported to the council were picked up on and fixed within weeks of the issue arising.

In total there were 235 incidents of bus shelters being damaged in Aberdeen since 2015, with the local authority fixing them each time.

There are 620 bus shelters in Aberdeen, with the council owning and maintaining 427 of them while 193 are owned and maintained by Clear Channel UK Ltd.

Some of the more unusual repairs that had to be undertaken included cleaning up vomit in the Gordon Brae shelter last year and a wasp nest being cleared out of a site on Cornhill Road although neither of these cost the local authority anything.

A shelter on the A96 was pelted with eggs last January and the Brebner Terrace stop had to have a hole in its roof patched up.

The most costly fix undertaken was in July 2017, when the Cairncry Road Shelter was damaged beyond repair and had to be completely replaced, costing the council £4,023.

In total six bus stops were broken so much they had to be replaced, including one at Mastrick Terminus in January this year and on North Deeside Road in May 2018.