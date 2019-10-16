Aberdeen councillors vow to push for new funding deal

Council bosses today vowed to keep fighting for a fairer funding deal for Aberdeen – after a move to discuss the issue at a meeting of all local authorities was thrown out.

The city’s ruling Conservative, Labour and independent administration has long complained about the settlement it receives from the Scottish Government.

Senior councillors travelled to Edinburgh on Friday to present an emergency motion to the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA), calling for a full review of the distribution formula.

Conservative councillor John Wheeler, who lodged the emergency motion, said he was told about an hour before the meeting that the motion was “not competent” based on COSLA’s legal advice.

But the body, which represents local authorities across Scotland, has stated that COSLA leader meetings are the “key decision-making body” for all resource issues, adding the issue will be discussed during the next meeting.

Mr Wheeler, who said the decision was “highly disappointing”, added: “There were more than just council leaders there. There was also good representation cross party for every local authority in Scotland and yet there was no appetite from the organisation to discuss it.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill, said councillors would “keep fighting” for a fair deal for the city.

He added: “The level of funding the Scottish Government has provided over many years has had Aberdeen as the worst or second worst funded in the country.”

Councillor Alex Nicoll, SNP resources spokesman said: “The reality is that if the administration have submitted a motion that couldn’t actually be discussed then that’s a pretty amateur approach to achieving real change.”

COSLA president, Councillor Alison Evison, said: “As a result of the motion presented to convention last week, it was agreed there will be a report on local government funding and distribution at the next COSLA leaders meeting at the end of October.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Like all local authorities, Aberdeen City Council receive their formula share of funding and retain every penny of non-domestic rates income that they raise.

“Any review of the distribution formula should in the first instance come from Cosla.”