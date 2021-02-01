Aberdeen councillors urged to approve full business case for new mortuary

Councillors are being urged to approve a full business case for a new joint mortuary in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council submitted plans for a brand new three-storey integrated mortuary at Foresterhill in October, which have now been given the official go-ahead.

The facility is planned to replace the two existing mortuaries in the city with a new purpose-built state-of-the-art building.

The current two sites are at Police Scotland’s Queen Street headquarters, which is due to be demolished this year, and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, which was built in 1935 and is described as being in “poor physical condition.”

Councillors on the city growth and resources committee are to meet on Wednesday to discuss the full business case for the development.

Officers have recommended that the case is approved, with the director of resources instructed to formally approach the various partners for the scheme for funding contributions.

NHS Grampian has offered up £900k as a contribution to the project, as well as the land the new mortuary is to be on, with the council to make up other costs.

A report, which will be discussed at the committee, states: “Enabling works including building layout and technical design work, planning and building warrant consents are in place.

“All enabling works have been fully funded in partnership with NHS Grampian. The council’s commitment will be supplemented by a contribution to the project of up to £900k from NHS Grampian, who have also offered the land to construct the new mortuary.

“There is currently no provision in the capital programme for the construction of the new Mortuary.

“It is recommended that a bid to the Capital Programme budget setting process is made to underwrite the costs related to the construction phase/handover in order to progress delivery.”

The new mortuary will improve privacy and will be a respectful place for families, leading to an improvement in the quality of service, and dignity for the deceased.

It will also support the growth of locally-delivered forensic and educational work and improve resilience through additional capacity.

It will be built between Elmbank Medical Practice and Central Stores, near to Westburn Road, on the Foresterhill Health Campus, and will provide provision for both the north-east and Northern Isles.

Councillors will discuss the report when the committee meets on Wednesday.