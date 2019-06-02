Aberdeen councillors told of benefits of home care visits

Aberdeen councillors have been told about the benefits of receiving hospital-level care at home.

Members of the audit and performance services committee heard a talk from Dr Calum Leask, of Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership, about the Acute Care at Home model.

Findings showed that, of those who used the service, 88% were less stressed, 86% would rather be at home than in hospital and 96% would recommend the model.

Dr Leask said 84 people were surveyed.

He added: “Even in a small cohort, they were very consistent findings.”

The findings were part of a six-point three-year strategic investment programme, which was approved in 2016.