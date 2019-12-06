Aberdeen councillors to carry out site visits for major planning applications

Councillors are to carry out site visits later this month before making decisions on two major planning applications.

Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee unanimously agreed to carry out a visit to the site of a proposed new 65-bed care home on unused land next to the Marcliffe Hotel and the International School on North Deeside Road.

Concerns have been raised over the application, with Cults Medical Group and Garthdee Medical Group claiming they will struggle to care for another 65 potentially elderly patients.

However, the report, presented to members of the committee yesterday, says the developer will have to pay £39,919 towards an extension at Cults.

Meanwhile, councillors also decided they wanted to visit the site of a new residential waterfront development in the city.

Aberdeen Harbour Board applied for planning permission to build around 258 homes on land between the River Dee and South Esplanade West, project bosses claiming it represents a “major opportunity” to revitalise this area.

The planning committee will visit both sites on December 17, with a decision due to be made at a future committee meeting.