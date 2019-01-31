Aberdeen councillors to be asked to approve funding for new Cruyff Court

Councillors will be asked to approve cash to create Aberdeen’s second “Cruyff Court” football pitch when they meet next week.

Funding of £300,000 has been set aside from council coffers to upgrade the existing artificial pitch on Tullos playing fields in Girdleness Road, Torry.

The city council, the Denis Law Legacy Trust and the Cruyff Foundation are working together to lead the project – named after Dutch football legend Johan Cruyff.

A total of £50,000 will also come from the Johan Cruyff Foundation to help deliver the project for the city.

Aberdeen’s first facility was opened on Catherine Street in 2017, becoming the first of its kind in Scotland, and the plans have been backed by the city’s football legend Denis Law.

Members of the city growth committee will be asked to approve the cash for the scheme when they meet next Thursday.