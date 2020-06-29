Aberdeen councillors recommended to approve affordable housing waiver extension

A scheme could be extended waiving the obligation on developers to pay for affordable housing when building in the city centre.

A report will be heard by the planning committee on Thursday which recommends that councillors approve an 18-month extension.

It was brought in two years ago to help encourage developers to consider building new homes in the central area of Aberdeen.

One of the council’s key aims, through its 25-year regeneration masterplan, is to improve the vibrancy of its streets, adding residents and boosting shops, restaurants and the nighttime economy.

The waiver scheme was due to come to an end in December. Applications made before this date would waive the obligation on developers to pay the 25% affordable housing contribution in place for other areas of the city.

Twelve eligible applications have been submitted for the scheme since it launched containing proposals for just over 600 units.

Planning permission has been granted for eight of them so far, and development started on three of them although no housing units have been finished yet.

It compares with only one application submitted between January and September 2018 before the waiver came into force, two in 2017 and one in 2016.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Now, it is has been proposed to extend this date for another 18 months, a move which officers said would assist the development industry in its recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.

A report which will be heard by councillors this week said: “Based no this comparative data, it seems clear that the affordable housing waiver has led to a significant increase in the number of applications for residential development in the city centre.

“The planning service has previously advised that eligible applications should be submitted by 30th June 2020 in order to allow sufficient time for processing and determination before the 31st December deadline.

“In light of this advice and the committee instruction, and to provide prospective applicants with clarity on the position beyond 31st December, it is considered appropriate to undertake a review of the affordable housing waiver at this stage.

“As part of the council’s efforts to assist the development industry in its recovery from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is proposed that the city centre affordable housing waiver should be extended for a period of 18 months.

“This would enable applications that might otherwise have been submitted over the last few months to continue to benefit from the affordable housing waiver, as well as providing more time to review the extent to which housing units are delivered on applications that received planning permission during the early part of the waiver period.”