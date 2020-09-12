Aberdeen councillors raise concerns over proposed Spaces for People measures

Councillors have urged residents in an Aberdeen community to make their views on proposed Spaces for People measures known to the council.

As part of the local authority’s £1.76m Spaces for People plans, it is planning to carry out works in Bridge of Don to install a bi-directional cycle lane on Ellon Road, travelling northbound.

Under the works, one of the proposed measures is that left turns from Ellon Road to Balgownie Road could be prohibited, which will cause all traffic travelling this way to be directed instead via residential street Balgownie Crescent, or up Ellon Road and across Scotstown Road.

Right-hand turns from Ellon Road northbound to Links Road may also be stopped at off-peak times. Right-hand turns are already prohibited at peak times.

Cycle lanes have already been put in place along the Beach Esplanade, and are a result of increased numbers of people taking up cycling during lockdown. The Ellon Road cycle lane would allow cyclists to link between the two when commuting.

SNP councillors Alison Alphonse and Jessica Mennie, who represent the area, have been inundated with emails from Bridge of Don residents, who they say have not been consulted with on the plans, and do not feel that they are necessary.

The consultation into the proposals is finished, but the councillors are keen for residents to get in touch with them or the council to give their views on the plans.

It is hoped that by people getting in touch and giving their views, the proposals will not go ahead.

Councillor Alison Alphonse said she has already received more than 40 emails from residents, particularly in the Donmouth and Balgownie areas.

She said: “When we saw the plans we were quite horrified. I went round some of the residents and put a letter out. At the end of the day, consultation is key. Nothing should go there if the residents of the area haven’t been informed.

“In Rosemount, they didn’t consult and it all had to be changed.

“Jessica and I as elected members weren’t even informed.

“The residents in Balgownie and Donmouth, none of them want it.

“We’re worried about the effect it will have on traffic in Bridge of Don, it’ll just go back to what it was like 10 years ago when the traffic in Bridge of Don was horrendous.

“Nothing should be done without consulting residents and road users, we’re really unhappy about it.”

Councillor Jessica Mennie added: “Residents have contacted me expressing significant concern around the administration’s proposals. If these measures are forced through they can result in increased congestion and pollution in the area and is not acceptable for something supposedly intended to benefit members of the public.

“Although it is important to encourage active travel, this needs to be carefully thought out and justified. Consultation with the community is key – local residents views must be taken into account. After all, the intention of spaces for people is to benefit those who live here. The administration should have learned their lesson after the u-turn taken in Rosemount and should not be turning their sites to shafting Bridge of Don instead.”

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “The options for the Ellon Road section of the Beach active travel corridor are currently under review. It is unlikely that the decision would include a ban to turn left on to Balgownie Road from Ellon Road.”