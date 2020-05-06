Aberdeen councillors praise firefighters’ swift response to flat blaze

Two Aberdeen councillors have praised firefighters for their quick response after a blaze broke out in a city flat.

Crews were called to the incident on Baker Street at 9.42am yesterday.

The road was sealed off by firefighters for more than half an hour as they tackled what is believed to have been a kitchen fire.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Councillors said they were relieved no-one was harmed.

Tom Mason, deputy provost and councillor for Midstocket and Rosemount, said: “Any fire is always disturbing because it could cause injury, but if nobody is injured that’s fortune. It goes to show fire is always a risk we have to guard against.

“It’s particularly worrying because people are locked down and most people will be in their flat, so it could potentially be quite bad but it appears no injuries have taken place and that’s a good thing.

“Baker Street is a very densely populated area and like all these things it could have been much worse.

“Fortunately the fire service are on the ball and dealt with it quickly.

“Presumably someone is now having to find alternative accommodation which at this time must be quite difficult.

“Under lockdown everything becomes slightly more difficult to operate.”

City councillor Bill Cormie, said: “The fire was extinguished in a short space of time and emergency vehicles were on the scene to extinguish it.

“Luckily this incident didn’t happen through the night or it could’ve been a lot worse.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a dwelling fire on Baker Street in Aberdeen at 9.42am.

“Two appliances attended and a stop message came in at 10.15am.

“There are not thought to be any injuries.”