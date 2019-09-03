Aberdeen councillors pay tribute to Sandy Stuart

Tributes were paid across the council chamber to an Aberdeen councillor who passed away after a short illness.

SNP councillor Sandy Stuart, who represented Bridge of Don, died in July after a “short, but hard-fought battle with illness”.

At the first full council meeting since his passing yesterday, colleagues paid tribute to a “lovely man, with a heart of gold”.

SNP group leader Stephen Flynn said he “loved” their conversations about Tartan Army football trips abroad.

Meanwhile Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said Mr Stuart was “incredibly nice and incredibly personable”.

And Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill said the members lounge was “empty without him”.

He added: “You expect to see Sandy there reading the paper and it gives you a sudden jolt.

“Sandy Stuart was a lovely man and we will miss him.”