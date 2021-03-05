Aberdeen councillor’s motion on Covid vaccinations passed – despite criticism

A motion to encourage key workers to be vaccinated has been approved by Aberdeen City Council – despite criticisms.

Councillor Jennifer Stewart brought forward a motion to the meeting of full council on Wednesday that asked the council to agree to call on the Scottish Government and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to prioritise vaccinations for all Police Scotland officers, Scottish Fire and Rescue firefighters and teachers alongside other front-line workers as a matter of urgency.

It also noted with agreement the UK Government’s pledge to ensure all adults are vaccinated by July.

She was backed by administration councillors, and her motion was passed.

Figures released by the Scottish Government have shown that 1,688,608 people in the country have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 100,058 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine

Councillor Stewart said: “I think all of us in one way or another have been affected by Covid, some to a greater or lesser extent- losing loved ones, missing loved ones, missing out on hopes, dreams, aspirations, weddings, graduations that didn’t happen.

“I think everyone has experienced pain. I think there was real excitement when the vaccination was developed, I think we all thought there was hope in sight.

“My concern is that there are key workers, there’s police, there’s fire, our teachers, who should be vaccinated as a priority. I speak with a number of hats, I always say I’m a mother first. In my position here as a councillor, and as convener of public protection, I do feel concerned and feel there is a duty on me to protect the fire service and the police.

“My concern is that they are on the firing line, dealing with and caring and protecting the public and yet these groups of people are serving us every day have probability developed a level of resilience they didn’t know they had. These key workers are serving us and protecting us and sometimes they need someone to speak up for them. We need to give them the armour, if the vaccination is that, let’s give them that coat of armour.”

‘JCVI advice has been crystal clear’

© Kami Thomson / DCT Media

SNP Councillor John Cooke, who sits on the integration joint board, had put forward an amendment to the motion, after questioning the scientific basis of the motion, and wondering how it would be put into practice.

He has also criticised fellow IJB member, Councillor Sarah Duncan, who sits as the chairwoman of the board for backing the motion.

He said: “We all value the efforts of key workers, but the JCVI advice has been crystal clear that the order of priority should be determined by clinical need, like age and health status, not by occupation.

“Prioritising vaccinations by occupation would also be well-nigh impossible because the NHS doesn’t hold data on people’s jobs so it really does beg the question as to why Councillor Duncan, chair of the IJB, has now called on the Scottish Government to deviate from the JCVI recommendations.”

Councillor Sarah Duncan said: “It’s regrettable that people are trying to politicise this issue particularly as there was a lot of common ground between all the contributors to the debate on Wednesday, with everyone recognizing the contribution that all key workers have made throughout the pandemic. The vaccination programme is going very well and that’s a credit to all the people involved, from multiple organisations.”

A statement from the Scottish Government said: “Our immunisation policy in Scotland is determined by Scottish Ministers and follows advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and other appropriate bodies.

“The JCVI has advised that the first priorities for the Covid-19 Deployment Plan should be the prevention of mortality and the protection of health and social care systems. As the risk of mortality from Covid-19 increases with age, prioritisation is primarily based on age.”

