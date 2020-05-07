Aberdeen councillors in row over meetings

Opposition councillors in Aberdeen have accused the ruling administration of “running scared” to move meetings online.

The SNP and Liberal Democrat groups want committees to return virtually from August but the suggestion has been knocked back by the local authority’s co-leaders.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ian Yuill and SNP Leader Alex Nicoll raised the issue at the urgent business committee yesterday.

Councillor Yuill said: “Just last week Aberdeenshire Council had an online meeting of its full council involving over 80 participants. Aberdeenshire Council also continues to hold council committee meetings online. There is absolutely no reason why what works successfully in Aberdeenshire would not work just as well here in Aberdeen. What is good enough for Aberdeenshire should be good enough for Aberdeen. Just what are Councillor Laing and her colleagues scared of?”

Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “Our processes are always under review and a report on governance matters will be taken to the next Urgent Business Committee.

“This administration is determined to work night and day to ensure vital public services are provided to citizens throughout this pandemic as well as finding solutions to our budget deficit.”