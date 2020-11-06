Aberdeen councillors go against planners recommendations and refuse permission for 99-home development

Councillors have refused plans for a mixed-use development of up to 99 residential units in an Aberdeen community.

Six objections were received on the application, including from the Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council.

Questions were raised by councillors about access to the development in Milltimber and whether the existing roads infrastructure was wide enough – however as the plans are only for planning permission in principle, it was too early for planners to give answers.

Other concerns were raised around wildlife on the site, with planners stating further ecological reports would be brought in at a future stage to ensure there was no adverse impact on any species.

Planning convener Councillor Marie Boulton moved for the committee to refuse the application, against planners recommendations.

She said: “What we have before us is an application that will intrinsically change the layout, feel and landscape view of Lower Deeside and in particular, Milltimber.

“To do anything in this location would be detrimental to the development at Oldfold. Just because you’ve got that little bit of land, doesn’t mean you need to cover it all in houses. There’s open space, but there’s no areas or spaces for young families to play.”

Her motion was backed by Councillor Tauqeer Malik, and carried five votes to three.