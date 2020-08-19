Aberdeen councillors back new hospitality sector guidance

Councillors in Aberdeen have welcomed new Covid-19 guidance for the hospitality sector.

The city council’s licensing board is backed the statutory advice published at the end of last week by the Scottish Government.

It takes immediate effect and includes the mandatory of recording of customer details by businesses, full risk assessments by licence holders and persons running a hospitality business and more stringent noise control including muted televisions and no music being played.

The guidance also said that queues not being allowed to form inside premises and steps should be taken to avoid queues outside the business.

It comes after councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s licensing convener, chaired a meeting with bar and restaurant owners, NHS Grampian, Police Scotland and Council officers last week to revisit roles, responsibilities and limitations placed upon each body by statutory guidance and legislation.

At the meeting it was explained that, in line with other local authorities, Aberdeen City Council had received additional guidance from the Scottish Government.

Councillor Boulton said: “We have been proactive in working with local hospitality businesses and had a very productive meeting in which we were able to listen to concerns and clarify our position with regard to statutory guidance and particularly occasional licences.

“The Scottish Government guidance encourages Boards to be flexible to allow premises to open and for all applications to be considered sensitively with no unnecessary hurdles having to be overcome prior to the granting of an occasional licence.

To that end, with the support and co-operation of Police Scotland and the Licensing Standards Officers, we have been able to reduce the turnaround time for applications from 28 days to seven days on average, whilst maintaining the same level of scrutiny for each application.

“The bottom line however is that legislation places limitations on what we as a licensing board can do in certain situations.”

The licensing board were also proactive in contributing to an 11-page guidance booklet outlining what was expected of an application for an Occasional Licence.

Although not strictly part of the licensing process, the need for building warrant for temporary structures was also waived by the Scottish Government until September 30.

The legislation is clear on the application process for Occasional Licences. Applications must be copied to Police Scotland and the Licensing Standards Officers.

Councillor Boulton said: “The updated guidance will prove helpful in that it is more stringent and gives the Council, partner bodies and local businesses a blueprint with which we can all work in cooperation to help avoid a repeat of the local restrictions that have unfortunately resulted in the closure of our bars and restaurants for the last couple of weeks.”