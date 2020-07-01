Aberdeen councillors back motion to show support for Black Lives Matter

Councillors in Aberdeen have approved a motion to show support for Black Lives Matter.

Councillor Tauqeer Malik moved a motion to the urgent business committee to highlight the council’s support for Black Lives Matter.

It follows after the death of George Floyd last month caused by a police officer kneeling on his neck as he pleaded for his life sparked a wave of protests in America and the UK.

Events have since been held in Aberdeen, through two peaceful protests.

His motion, which was approved, notes the protests in the UK and America, agrees to work with the organisers of the Black Lives Matter poster protest and other race equality organisations in the city to mount an exhibition on the anti-slavery abolition movement in Aberdeen when public health restrictions are limited.

It also stated the council understands there is a problem with racial inequality and prejudice in Scotland and the UK and asked for chief executive Angela Scott to write to the Cabinet Secretary for Justice in the Scottish Government as well as the Ambassador of the United States to the Court of St James, condemning the use of force by officers on George Floyd.

Councillor Malik said: “I’m proud to be putting forward this motion as Black lives do matter.

“This movement has been spreading globally, including to the UK.

“I have noted with horror and sadness the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers on Monday 27th May 2020. My motion highlights the death of George Floyd, as well as the death of Sheku Bayoh who died here in Scotland.”