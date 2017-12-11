Aberdeen councillors back campaign to reverse decision to close banks

Aberdeen City Council has agreed to back a campaign to reverse her RBS decision to close two city branches.

Chief executive Angela Scott is to write to the bank’s board of directors and chief executive asking them to reconsider their decision to close banks in Dyce and Bridge of Don.

The branches are being shut as part of plans to close 62 across the country as more customers move online.

An emergency motion was put forward by SNP councillor Gill Samarai for the local authority to write to the UK Government, who are responsible for the regulation of banking services across Scotland.

But Conservative councillor Ryan Houghton instead raised an amendment which called for Ms Scott to write to the bank, claiming it is an operational matter.

Councillors voted 23 votes to 22 after Lord Provost Barney Crockett made the casting vote in favour of Cllr Houghton’s motion.