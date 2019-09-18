Aberdeen councillors approve road safety plan

A road safety plan for the next three years has been approved by Aberdeen councillors.

The plan for 2019-22 outlines reductions in serious injuries and deaths from road incidents along with measures to continue the downward trend.

A report into the plan revealed road traffic accidents have cost the city’s economy an estimated £125.5 million over five years.

It calculated the cost of accidents, which includes the damage to vehicles and property, the cost of the emergency services and insurance administration.

The report also reveals “failing to look properly” is the most common cause of crashes, followed by poor turn or manoeuvre and failure to judge another person’s path accurately.

Figures show that in Aberdeen in 2013, four people died in road incidents and 101 people were seriously injured.

The numbers have dropped and in 2017, two people lost their lives and 31 were seriously injured.

The road safety plan is part of the North East Scotland Road Casualty Reduction Strategy (NESRCRS) which promotes road safety across the region.

The road safety plan has identified the vulnerable roads user groups are pedestrians under 16 years old, pedal cyclists, drivers 17-25 years old, and motorcyclists and drivers over 60 years old.