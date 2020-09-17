Aberdeen councillors agree to extend free school meals to more families

Councillors have today agreed to extend Aberdeen’s free school meal programme.

It now means additional families on Universal Credit will be entitled to the meals.

The extension, which will be effective from Monday 26 October, means single claimants working less than 16 hours a week, with an income less than £16,105 and joint claimants working less than 24 hours per week with an income of less than £16,105 will be eligible.

A report to the committee read: “Free school meals are vital to the health and development of children in low-income families.

“Providing free school meals contributes to towards reducing poverty, improving attainment and general well being.

“Universal Credit has implications for low-income families and entitlement to free

school meals.

“There is a wide range of factors which will influence the cost to the council should it choose to use its discretion and extend the provision of free school meals to families in receipt of Universal Credit with gross annual income less than £16,105 (and not otherwise entitled to free school meals).

“Factors include transition rates from legacy benefits to Universal Credit, uptake rates for free school meals and economic factors.”

Around 8,385 children receive free school meals in Aberdeen each day, based on national criteria, however, the current system means some low-income families would lose this entitlement if they move to Universal Credit.

Committee Convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “We fully recognise that free school meals are vital to the health and development of children in low-income families.

“By extending the provision to families whose eligibility would otherwise be affected we are strengthening our commitment further to eradicating poverty-related attainment gaps, improving outcomes and wellbeing of our children and young people.”

Estimates by council officials show 157 children would be affected by a change to Universal Credit – although as 34 of those are in P1-3, they are entitled to free meals anyway.

But the remaining 123 are at risk of losing out if their family’s income remains the same.

Officers say 150 pupils receiving free meals every day from October 26 until the end of the academic year would cost the local authority around £43,000 while extending it to cover the whole of the 2021/22 year would cost a further £60,000.