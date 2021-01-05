Aberdeen councillor welcomes emotional support guidance

An Aberdeen councillor has welcomed changes to Covid guidance which allow visits to vulnerable people if their wellbeing is at risk.

Steve Delaney, who represents the Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill ward, previously wrote to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to seek clarity on whether visits to provide emotional support were allowed.

Now the Scottish Government has updated its guidance for areas in level four restrictions, clarifying that visits are allowed to provide support emotionally for vulnerable people whose wellbeing may be at risk.

The guidance also specifically highlights those who are isolated because they have a disability or caring responsibility.

Mr Delaney, who received cross-party support in the Town House on the issue, welcomed the change.

He said: “To date, both UK and Scottish Governments have based support arrangements around ’social bubbles’ which work well for couples who do not live together and for informal childcare arrangements.

“Where they fail older people and vulnerable adults is that by forming a bubble with one elderly or vulnerable adult, you exclude doing so with others in your family and many families have more than one relative who lives alone and may be struggling.

“The other issue with bubbles is that we are told there’s no need for social distancing or face coverings and hugs are allowed. Where an individual in a bubble is vulnerable such an approach is of course potentially dangerous.

“This clarity is absolutely not a green light to go into people’s homes. It is only permitted where the wellbeing of a vulnerable person living alone is considered to be at risk.

Where this is not the case, anyone visiting someone’s home would be doing so in breach of covid regulations. Those providing support must follow the clear guidelines set out for carers who tend to people’s physical care needs.

“The motto hands, face, space with hand hygiene and social distancing remains at the heart of the guidance to keep those being visited safe.

The Liberal Democrat councillor added: “Social isolation has had a devastating effect on the mental health and wellbeing of so many people, especially those who have been denied family contact because it was unclear if this would breach covid regulations and due to absence of clear guidance on how to visit a vulnerable person whilst keeping them safe. The clarity of the revised guidance is very welcome.

“Charities, third sector organisations and individuals who, for months, have been highlighting the detrimental effect of loneliness and isolation on those who live alone and cannot get out and about for health reasons, should be congratulated as we see their hard work pay dividends to thousands of Scots.”

The new Scottish Government guidance reads: “You can go into another household to provide care and support for a vulnerable person. This can include providing emotional support for someone whose wellbeing is at risk, including for those who are isolated because of disability or a caring situation.”