Aberdeen councillor welcomes arrival of food delivery support service

A councillor has welcomed the introduction of a new food delivery service to support older people in Aberdeen

Food Train helps the elderly by doing shopping for them and delivering it. The charity already operates in other cities, including Glasgow and Dundee.

However, it is now set to arrive in Aberdeen following the rollout of its Scotland-wide Food Train Connects initiative.

The project is aimed at over-65s and will be officially launched in the coming weeks.

It is already accepting referrals and volunteer inquiries.

Steve Delaney, who represents the Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill ward on Aberdeen City Council, said it will provide a vital service for vulnerable older people.

He said: “I’m delighted to hear that Food Train is coming to Aberdeen. Many older people either don’t have their own transport or are unable to do their own shopping but may not be comfortable with online shopping or their preferred supermarket does not currently offer home deliveries.

“This service matches people who need the service with volunteers who will use their own vehicles to get your shopping from a local supermarket, have it delivered to your door and even unpack it for you.

“The service is available to anyone over 65 years of age and is now looking for both customers and local volunteers in advance of their launch in Aberdeen in the next few weeks.”

To make a referral, visit thefoodtrain.co.uk/index.php/request-a-service

