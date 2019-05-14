Aberdeen councillor vows not to pay £30 garden waste charge

An Aberdeen councillor today vowed not to pay a new £30 charge for garden waste collections.

An annual garden waste charge is expected to be introduced in a bid to claw back up to almost £1 million for Aberdeen City Council.

Lib Dem councillor Steve Delaney has revealed to the Evening Express he won’t pay for the optional charge, branding it a “retrograde step”.

He said: “On a matter of principle I’m not paying it because it goes against the recycling ethos.

“It’s a retrograde step which will lead to a situation where you could see increased fly-tipping.

“It will lead to people using other people’s bins and could lead to neighbourhood disputes arising.

“If you want people to recycle you need to make it nice and easy for them. I will be using it for our food waste but taking our garden waste to the recycling centre.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me. It will mean the bin operatives spending time looking at bins and checking if there’s garden waste inside.”

The local authority has introduced the measure after it was faced with making cuts of £41.2m to its budget this year, with the administration arguing the move meant they could avoid cutting services to the most vulnerable.

Under the scheme, which is expected to be rolled out in late summer, households will be given tamper-proof stickers to show they are paying for garden waste to be uplifted.

In a statement released last week, council co-leaders Douglas Lumsden and Jenny Laing said: “As one of the lowest-funded councils in Scotland, we have had to make some very tough decisions, with one of the decisions being the introduction of a modest £30 per annum charge for the collection of garden waste.

“As an alternative, the Lib Dems chose to cut £500,000 of funding from the Fairer Aberdeen Fund and slash the budgets of Fersands, Middlefield and Printfield community projects.

“We believe the Lib Dems should be ashamed of this decision as these projects do vital work to improve the lives of our young, the disabled, the vulnerable, and the most disadvantaged in our communities.”

A Scottish Government spokesman previously said: “There have been no cuts to Aberdeen City Council’s budget.

“The council will receive £380.6m to fund local services in 2019-20, £20.2m more than in 2018-19.

“Local authorities are autonomous bodies and it is the responsibility of individual councils to manage their own budgets and to allocate the total financial resources available to them on the basis of local needs and priorities.”