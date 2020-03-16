Aberdeen councillor urges supermarkets to waive delivery charges for elderly customers

Former Lord Provost John Reynolds has urged supermarkets to waive delivery charges for elderly customers.

Bridge of Don councillor Mr Reynolds believes older people are struggling to purchase basic items because of panic-buying amid the coronavirus outbreak.

And he has now written to a number of chains, calling on them to temporarily stop charges for home deliveries.

He said: “The elderly are finding it more and more difficult to obtain food and toiletries in local stores, generally because of panic buying and hoarding.

“The vast majority of our elderly do not live in old folks’ homes or have the support of local authority carers, and it is this section of our community who will suffer most.

“Priority is something the supermarkets should be looking at.”

