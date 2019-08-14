Aberdeen councillor on trial over sexual assault allegation

A man has told a trial he was left feeling “sick” and “mentally disturbed” after claiming a former depute provost kissed him on both cheeks while he was working at an event.

Tory councillor Alan Donnelly, 65, is on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with sexual assault over an alleged incident in the city centre in November last year.

Donnelly, of Deemount Gardens, Aberdeen, is accused of sexually assaulting the man by touching his face, hair and body and kissing him on the face.

He denies the charge against him.

Yesterday as the trial got under way, Donnelly’s alleged victim gave evidence from behind a screen.

Asked by fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar about the incident, the man said: “He said ‘you’re too good looking to be working here’.”

When asked how the exchange made him feel, he said “uncomfortable”.

He added: “Then he tried to put his hand towards me, towards my hair.”

Ms MacVicar said: “You said he tried to?”

The man replied: “He did.”

Asked again how he felt at the time he replied: “Quite devastated and very uncomfortable.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace asked the witness to describe how Donnelly had touched him and he said: “With his hands, fingers though my hair at first then he tried to touch my face. He did.”

The man told the court Donnelly approached him again five to 10 minutes later and gave him his business card.

He said: “He asked me to contact him on his personal number.

“While he was giving the card to me he used that to his advantage by getting closer, approaching my face and kissing me on both cheeks.”

When Ms MacVicar asked how this had made him feel, he said: “I felt really sick and uncomfortable.”

The fiscal depute went on to ask how the incident had affected the man since. He replied: “I was mentally disturbed. I was not able to focus on my studies.”

Ms MacVicar asked: “How would you categorise the experience?”

He replied: “I would say it was harassment.”

Ms MacVicar asked him to explain what he meant by “mentally disturbed” and he replied: “I’m on anxiety pills and feel really uncomfortable if anyone is close to me.”

Defence agent David Sutherland, cross-examining the witness, said: “There was no contact, no communication, nothing between you and him at all. What I’m saying is you’re wrong in what you say happened that night.”

The witness replied: “You are wrong.”

Mr Sutherland then suggested the man and Donnelly had had contact the following week at a different event and he replied: “No.”

The trial will call again in October.

