Aberdeen councillor to stand for Lib Dems in possible general election

An Aberdeen councillor has been chosen as the Liberal Democrat candidate in a possible upcoming General Election.

Ian Yuill, who is leader of the Liberal Democrats on Aberdeen City Council, would stand as the party’s parliamentary candidate in Aberdeen South.

The seat is currently held by Scottish Conservative MP Ross Thomson.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Yuill said: “Whether a General Election is called within the next few days or the next few weeks, the local Liberal Democrat team and I are ready.”