Aberdeen councillor to face watchdog over claims she disclosed confidential information

An Aberdeen councillor will face Scotland’s ethics watchdog amid claims she revealed confidential information at a public meeting.

Councillor Marie Boulton is accused of disclosing confidential information about the savings the council had to make to address a funding gap in its budget for 2019/20.

It is alleged Ms Boulton, a councillor for Lower Deeside, told a community council meeting about the local authority’s financial position in January last year.

The case has now been taken up by the Standards Commission for Scotland (SCS), the organisation that deals with ethical standards in public life, after a complaint was received.

Ms Boulton faces a public hearing at the Town House in the autumn where she will answer the charge.

She said she will fight the charge “with vigour”.

Ms Boulton said: “I will defend myself with vigour to allegations which in my opinion do not stand up to proper scrutiny.

“Once the papers from the Standards Commission are issued I will be seeking strong support from the media as this allegation against me goes right to the heart of democracy as the Commissioner appears to think it is legitimate for the council to make papers confidential to avoid inappropriate media attention.

“This in my opinion is wrong and I trust the media will give me their backing once they examine the complaint against me and my response.”

The SCS charge relates to a meeting of the Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council last January where Ms Boulton said the city council could be forced to make cuts of up to £45 million to balance its budget.

She warned the gathering that the saving required for the council’s target could come from “absolutely everything.”

Ms Boulton said: “As a council we have some challenges coming our way in terms of budgets and we are probably going to have to save more than double the amount we thought we were.

“We are looking at having to save nearly £45m over the next year and that is going to present us with significant challenges.

“I spent last weekend going through all the things we are required to do.

“Some of the money we do have at our disposal has also been ring-fenced for specific purposes, so we can’t even plan for spending it ourselves.”

At the meeting last winter, Ms Boulton said the council were committed to minimising the impact ob service users.

She said: “We will endeavour to protect services as much as we possibly can.

“But absolutely everything is being looked at and we are looking at ways we can limit the potential impact on service users.

“Cuts put us under a significant amount of pressure.”

An SCS spokeswoman said the hearing would be held on September 8 but would be held on online as Covid-19 restrictions remain in place.