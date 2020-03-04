Aberdeen councillor steps down to focus on MP position

The former leader of the SNP group on Aberdeen City Council has stepped down from his role.

Stephen Flynn officially stood down following Tuesday’s budget meeting after being elected as the MP for Aberdeen South in December’s General Election.

He spent five years as a councillor for the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove ward and led the SNP group as they won 19 seats at the 2017 local government election.

Mr Flynn said: “It’s been a very enjoyable five years.

“I have had many robust debates and differences of opinion but I have thoroughly enjoyed representing the people of Kincorth, Nigg and Cove in the chamber.

“Leading the SNP group as we secured 19 seats was a massive achievement which I am very proud of.

“I am now focused on properly representing the people of Aberdeen South at Westminster.

“I wish everyone at the council well.

“The vast majority of people, councillors and officers are there because they want the best for Aberdeen and want to make it a better place.”

A by-election to replace Mr Flynn will held on May 14.