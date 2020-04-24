Aberdeen councillor slams decision not to show live meetings during coronavirus lockdown

Opposition councillors in Aberdeen have condemned the city council after plans to live-stream meetings were rejected.

Ian Yuill, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, called for meetings to be webcast live during the coronavirus lockdown.

The council plans to upload footage of meetings after they have concluded.

However, Mr Yuill’s proposals have now been rejected because of the additional workload it would entail.

Mr Yuill said: “I absolutely do not accept that webcasting council committee meetings would create any significant extra work for council staff. At the most basic it would only involve pointing a camera at a screen displaying the online meetings.

“Decision-making needs to be open and accountable. People should be able to see decisions being made in their names as it happens, not in a recording broadcast only later.

“I am appalled that the Conservative, Aberdeen Labour and Independent group leaders have refused to back live webcasting council committee meetings.”

The administration has been contacted for comment.