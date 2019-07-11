Aberdeen councillor Sandy Stuart, 68, dies after short illness

An Aberdeen councillor has passed away aged 68 after a short illness.

SNP councillor Sandy Stuart, who represented Bridge of Don, died surrounded by his family at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary yesterday.

Sandy was first elected to Aberdeen City Council in 2012, and re-elected in 2017.

SNP group leader Stephen Flynn said: “Sandy had a short, but hard-fought battle with illness and passed away peacefully in the company of his family.

“Our immediate thoughts are with Sandy’s wife, Wendy, and the entire family at this terribly difficult time.

“Sandy was so proud to serve his constituents in the Bridge of Don and to represent his city as a Councillor for over seven years.

“We were privileged to call him a friend and colleague and will all miss his passion and enthusiasm.”