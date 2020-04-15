Aberdeen councillor praises review into Covid-19 police powers

An Aberdeen councillor has praised a review into Police Scotland’s use of new emergency powers in response to Covid-19.

John Scott QC has been commissioned by Chief Constable Iain Livingstone QPM to review Police Scotland’s use of the powers. The human rights lawyer will chair a group to provide independent scrutiny on officers.

Martin Greig, the Liberal Democrat spokesman on law and order in Aberdeen, said: “The police have come under a lot of additional pressure during this period of crisis.

“It is reassuring that there will be guidance and scrutiny through this review process.

“The inquiry needs to see things from the perspective of the police as well as the community. The holistic view will lead to a more balanced investigation.

“In particular, I hope, a supportive and sympathetic attitude towards the police.

“The new powers they have been given are necessary but exceptional in these extraordinary times.

“They are part of the community and will be acting on the basis of good faith.”

