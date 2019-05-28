Aberdeen councillor picks up 1,500 pieces of litter in less than six months

An Aberdeen councillor has picked up 1,500 pieces of litter in less than six months.

Ross Grant, who represents Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen, set himself the challenge of picking up rubbish when he takes his children to school as a New Year’s resolution.

His actions have even inspired his children to take part to help tidy up the area.

However, Mr Grant has described his efforts as being a “drop in the ocean” and highlighted that every resident should help out.

He said: “Obviously, litter picks take place all the time and it shows just how much most people care about keeping their community clean.

“As a councillor I think it is important to lead by example and to go one step further than a litter pick by making this a daily part of life and my kids have since been eager to participate and have learned about the importance that everyone has a role to play in keeping our community tidy.

“It has been rewarding to know that I’ve stopped some rubbish from affecting our wildlife or blocking our drains, but it has really highlighted just how much litter is being dropped by members of the public.”

The councillor posted some pictures of the rubbish he has been clearing from city streets on the internet.

And he said his two eldest children were now in the habit of picking up litter on their way home from school.

Mr Grant called on members of the public to help him by tackling the problem together, collecting rubbish and also teaching the next generation to look after the environment.

He said it was difficult not to feel frustrated over the actions of some people who treated the area with disdain.

Mr Grant added: “The solution of litter in our city can only be tackled if more people are willing to play their part and pick up the odd piece of litter as they go about their day – every small effort will make a difference.”

