Aberdeen councillor on trial over sexual assault allegation

Aberdeen’s former depute provost has gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting a waiter.

Tory councillor Alan Donnelly, 65, is on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the accusation relating to an incident at an event in central Aberdeen.

Donnelly is alleged to have sexually assaulted a man by touching his face, hair and body and kissing him on the face.

He denies the charge.

His alleged victim, who gave evidence in court behind a screen, said he was left “mentally disturbed” following the incident.

Donnelly, of Deemount Gardens, Aberdeen, will be back in the dock in October when the trial will conclude.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter