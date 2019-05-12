Aberdeen councillor notches up a quarter of a century of serving the people

A popular city councillor is celebrating 25 years of fighting for his constituents.

Ian Yuill was first elected to represent Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee in 1994, and is now the third-longest serving member of Aberdeen City Council.

A quarter of a century on, he insisted he remains as passionate as ever about fighting for his constituents.

And as he reflected on his time as a councillor so far, he reaffirmed his commitment to making their lives better.

The Liberal Democrat, 55, said: “I wanted to try to make a difference and that’s why I decided to try to become a councillor.

“That’s also why 25 years later I am still here.

“It’s not the politics and the argy-bargy in the chamber. It’s making a difference to individuals and groups in my ward.

“We need to treat everyone’s point of view with respect and even if I don’t agree, I will always raise the matter with council staff.

“I got involved because I wanted to make my bit of Aberdeen a better place and I’ll keep doing what I can.

“That’s what the vast majority of councillors are driven by and strive for.”

He added: “I’ve got a lot of memories from the last 25 years, most of which are good.

“The one thing which really stands out is one of the first things I got done after I was elected in 1994.

“There was an elderly lady in Garthdee who was having difficulty getting in and out of her house because there were steps at the front door. She was essentially stuck at home.

“I contacted what at the time was Grampian Regional social work department and they arranged to put a handrail in.

“It’s a tiny thing but it meant that lady could get in and out of her house. It made a huge difference to her life.

“It’s little things like that which I really enjoy doing because you can see the difference it makes to people’s lives.”

Mr Yuill added he is grateful to the members of his community for continuing to put their faith in him.

He said: “I am really grateful to the people in my ward who have voted for me.

“This part of the city is my home as well, and I want to make our part of the city the best it can be.

“It’s a huge privilege to represent my home area and I will keep trying as best I can.

“It’s humbling in a way that people put their faith in me.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie paid tribute to Mr Yuill, hailing him an “outstanding” councillor.

He said: “Ian has been an outstanding servant for Aberdeen and the Lib Dems. I first met him at the Kincardine and Deeside by-election in 1990 when we won the seat from the Conservatives.

“He was at the centre of that campaign team and helped us on the way to victory.

“He is an outstanding councillor and has really connected with his community.

“He has never lost his passion for improving people’s lives and he is a great asset to the community.”

Paul O’Connor, chairman of Garthdee Community Council, said: “He’s been a tremendous councillor.

“He’s been very focused on the community rather than on politics, and I would say that people – regardless of their political views – have found Ian very approachable, helpful and always available.”