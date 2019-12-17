Aberdeen councillor issues voucher scam warning

An Aberdeen councillor has warned businesses in the north-east could be put at risk as a result of a voucher scam.

The Evening Express revealed last week that businesses in Aberdeen and Inverurie had been targeted by fraudsters using fake “compliments vouchers” to purchase goods.

And Liberal Democrat councillor Martin Greig warned the crime could have significant implications for victims.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “The circulation of these false vouchers is very disturbing. This is a particularly cynical way to cheat people.

“Many struggling businesses will be victims of this kind of crime.

“Fraudulent vouchers can cause enormous financial loss.

“Individuals who end up with these counterfeits will find themselves seriously out of pocket.”

Police are urging retailers to be vigilant.

Anyone with information should contact 101.