Aberdeen councillor furious after ‘selfish’ residents break lockdown

An Aberdeen councillor has hit out at “selfish” people who continue to flout lockdown regulations.

In a series of reports to community councils in the west of Aberdeen, Police Scotland revealed they have been forced to deal with a number of incidents in recent weeks.

The UK has been in lockdown since March 23 – and Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Harlaw councillor Martin Greig hit out at those who continue to ignore the rules.

He said: “It is infuriating that selfish individuals are acting irresponsibly and taking advantage of the lockdown. We all need to pull together.

“Most people are being careful and following the recommendations to remain isolated and minimise travel.

“It’s not fair that there us a minority who are not listening to the advice.

“A complacent attitude will cause harm to others.”

