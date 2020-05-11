Aberdeen councillor delivers essential parcels during Covid-19 crisis

An Aberdeen councillor has delivered more than 700 parcels of free food to communities across the city.

Councillor Tauqeer Malik, who represents Lower Deeside, has been carrying out the donations with assistance from friends.

More than 700 bags of food parcels for the vulnerable in the city have been handed out in Peterculter, Cults, Tillydrone, Torry, Northfield, Garthdee and Kincorth.

Each of the bags have nine items in them which will assist those in need during Covid-19.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “This coronavirus has shown us that communities right across Aberdeen must work together to help those most in need in our society.

“It has been a real honour to provide food parcels to those most in need especially in our regeneration areas. I have been struck by the genuine kindness of people who have contacted me to thank us for helping out in their time of need.

“Aberdeen City Council and agencies such as CFINE who help those most in need every single day are to be commended. I only hope that my small contribution goes a long way to help any family suffering with food poverty in this coronavirus pandemic.

“I am indebted to my friends who along with me have financially contributed towards the purchasing of the food to allow us to give away free food parcels to those most in need throughout Aberdeen.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day