Aberdeen councillor convicted of sex assault told he must step down

The council’s co-leader believes Alan Donnelly’s position is “untenable” after local authority chiefs called on him to resign.

The former Lord Provost was convicted of sexually assaulting a man at a city centre function and resigned from the Conservative Party, but remains as a councillor for the Torry and Ferryhill ward.

Donnelly has already been removed from his committee posts and replacements for the vacancies will be discussed at a full council meeting in March.

At a Town House meeting yesterday, the urgent business committee unanimously agreed to call on him to resign.

Local authority chief executive Angela Scott will now write to Donnelly informing him of the decision made by the leaders of the administration and opposition groups.

They also backed a motion from SNP councillor Jackie Dunbar that if he steps down by January 6, a special meeting will be held to set a date for a by-election, and that the chief executive refer Donnelly to the Ethical Standards Commissioner.

Council co-leader Jenny Laing said the decision by the committee meant Donnelly was now in an “untenable” position.

She said he should do the “right thing” and quit his role as a councillor.

Councillor Laing said: “It is a matter for Councillor Donnelly now as we have no powers to remove him from his position as councillor, but we’ve sent the strongest possible message that we can.

“We’ve sent the message he should step down and I think it is fairly clear that his position is untenable.

“But it is a matter for him.”

SNP interim group leader councillor Jackie Dunbar echoed those calls and said he must do the “honorable thing”.

She said: “It was right that council unanimously agree to call on Councillor Donnelly to resign.

“While it is very difficult to get rid of a councillor, it was welcomed that the chief executive will now refer Councillor Donnelly to the ethical standards commissioner.

“Councillor Donnelly must do the honourable and decent thing for once and resign.”

Liberal Democrat leader Ian Yuill said it was important for all the different politicial parties to join forces and put on a “united front”.

He said there is “no hiding place” for the disgraced councillor and he should resign immediately.

Councillor Yuill said: “It was very important the council showed a united front in the face of this unprecedented situation.

“There is no hiding place for him on the council and there should be no place for a sex offender on the council.

“He needs to resign and the people of Torry and Ferryhill deserve the chance to elect a new councillor.

“If Councillor Donnelly had any decency, he would have resigned when he was convicted on Friday. He needs to go.”

Donnelly was convicted of sexual assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last week.

He had denied the charge but was found guilty of touching his victim’s face, hair and body and kissing him on the face.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told the court he was “satisfied” there was a “sexual motive” behind the veteran politician’s actions.

Speaking outside court, Donnelly – who was elected to the council in 2007 – said he was “shocked and dismayed” by the verdict.

The victim – who cannot be named for legal reasons – previously told the court he was left feeling “sick” and “mentally disturbed” by the incident.

Donnelly told the man, who was working at an event in the city, “you’re too good-looking to be working here”.

The councillor could not be reached for comment yesterday.