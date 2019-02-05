Aberdeen councillor calls for stairlifts to be installed in sheltered housing complexes

A call has been made to look at fitting stairlifts in sheltered housing complexes across Aberdeen – in a bid to stop residents becoming trapped in their homes.

Councillor Steve Delaney has put forward a motion asking Aberdeen City Council to investigate the costs involved with fitting stairlifts in all council-owned sheltered housing blocks with an upper floor.

He said it follows an incident late last year when a lift broke down in a sheltered housing block, leaving one elderly woman unable to get back into her home after spending time in hospital until she received assistance from firefighters.

Other residents with limited mobility were unable to access or leave their homes over the five-day period.

Mr Delaney, who represents Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill, said: “A woman came home from hospital, who lived in the upper floor, and she couldn’t get into her home.

“I brought this up with the council and said we need to get something done quickly.

“They couldn’t get a temporary spare lift in place. They got the repair done but it took five days in total and left five people that couldn’t get in or out of their houses.

“I believe there should be stairlifts put in place in sheltered housing so that if a lift breaks down at least there is an alternative method for people to gain access to their homes.”

The Liberal Democrat councillor said it could cost a “significant” amount but said the move could be rolled out in phases.

He said: “It may be that it needs to be phased over a few years.

“I think we’re looking at more of a pragmatic approach, it’s something we should be looking to do but the council wouldn’t have the finances in a short period of time.”

Members of the city growth and resources committee will consider Mr Delaney’s motion when they meet on Thursday.