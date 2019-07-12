Aberdeen councillor Brett Hunt to resign leaving administration’s future in the balance

The future of Aberdeen’s ruling administration hangs in the balance following the resignation of a city councillor who works overseas.

Conservative Brett Hunt, who has been dubbed the member for “Bridge of Dubai”, has written a letter of resignation to Aberdeen City Council’s chief executive Angela Scott.

Mr Hunt, who represented the Bridge of Don ward, but also works overseas in the oil industry, said it has “become clear” that a permanent return to the city is “not likely” in the future.

It was also reported in later editions of yesterday’s Evening Express that SNP councillor Sandy Stuart, who also represented the Bridge of Don ward, died on Wednesday evening after a short illness.

This leaves the ruling administration of Conservative, Aberdeen Labour and Independent members, who have a majority of only one, at risk.

In his letter, Mr Hunt, said: “When I was elected as a councillor for Bridge of Don in the Aberdeen local elections in 2017, it was one of the proudest moments of my life.

“With nearly 30% of the vote in a four-member ward, that vote of confidence to represent the people of Bridge of Don was a huge honour and responsibility that I take very seriously.

“As everyone in the north-east knows, those of us who work in the energy sector have endured and continue to endure a tumultuous period.

“Like many others, I have gone where the work has taken me.

“I have remained fully committed to people in my ward and I have always worked hard to raise issues on their behalf.

“However, it has become clear that a permanent return to Aberdeen is not likely in the near future.

“I hope people will understand that there are times when we must put family first.

“That leads me to the regrettable decision of resigning as a councillor for Bridge of Don.

“I would like to thank you and all the staff at the council for all the help you have provided throughout my time at the council.

“I also want to thank the people of the Bridge of Don for putting their faith in me – it was a great privilege to represent them.”

Mr Hunt came under criticism from opposition opponents for his absence from the city, with the opposition SNP group coining the nickname for him.

Mr Hunt has previous defended his work commitments and said he made “no secret” of his role when he was elected in May 2017.

SNP group leader Stephen Flynn previously said: “The people of Aberdeen will be questioning how someone who is reputedly very rarely in the city can seriously vote on the council budget.”

Speaking in February, Conservative group leader and council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “Councillor Hunt is on secondment with his energy sector job that he had at the time of the election.

“He will be with us at both the upcoming full council and budget meeting.”