Aberdeen councillor brands school bin fires as ‘dangerous and irresponsible’

A councillor has hit out after bins were deliberately set on fire outside one of Aberdeen’s primary schools.

The incident happened on Friday night between 7.45pm and 8.40pm, at Kingsford Primary School.

The fire service was alerted and the flames were extinguished. No-one was injured.

Police in Aberdeen are now appealing for any information.

In the wake of the incident, Steve Delaney, who represents the Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill ward on Aberdeen City Council, said: “Setting fire to bins is not just stupid, it’s dangerous.

“This fire could easily have spread and caused even more damage. It also required the attendance of a fire engine which might have been needed elsewhere.

“We need to put a stop to this irresponsible behaviour otherwise next time they could cause major damage or somebody could get hurt. I would urge anyone with information to contact the police or phone CrimeStoppers anonymously.”

Constable Ewan Gault, from the Hazlehead Community Policing Team, added: “Our enquiries are ongoing in relation to these incidents and we would encourage anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious to contact police.

“The fires were started wilfully and had the potential to cause a large amount of damage in a short space of time.

“Anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3464 of 20 November.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”