Aberdeen councillor blames Covid-19 for causing ‘weird behaviour’ after woman sneaks into Pittodrie for x-rated photoshoot

An Aberdeen councillor has been left reeling after a woman sneaked into the home of the Dons for an explicit photoshoot.

Jennifer Stewart, who also acts as depute provost for Aberdeen City Council, said she was “staggered” by the cheeky stunt – and suggested that the Covid-19 outbreak is provoking “weird behaviour” in some people.

The woman, who sells snaps of herself online, is understood to have accessed Pittodrie to pose for explicit pictures the night before Aberdeen’s Sunday defeat to Motherwell.

The images were posted on social media on Sunday morning. They depicted the woman posing in different parts of the ground, including the dugout and the stands.

Known as Chelsea on social media platform Twitter, she posted messages about getting into Pittodrie during the night, stating she “was the only fan in the stadium”.

She wrote: “Aberdeen thank you for a good night, see you next time. Nobody rat me out for trespassing.”

Later in the evening, following the Dons’ 3-0 loss to Motherwell at home, she added: “What kind of trouble will I get in for sneaking into Pittodrie?”

The woman promotes an account on her social media where online users can pay to see intimate pictures of her.

Prior to this incident, she has participated in photo shoots outside other football grounds in cities as far-flung as Gdansk, Poland.

Aberdeen FC said bosses were aware of the incident but are not commenting on the matter at this time.

Cllr Stewart said she viewed the incident as an example of “some people not behaving normally right now”.

The Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells representative said: “What I’m observing is that people of otherwise sound mind are acting very strangely.

“Giving this woman the benefit of the doubt, maybe it was outwith her normal behaviour, but it’s worrying that she was able to sneak into Pittodrie and get someone to take naked pictures of her.

“I would hope that Aberdeen Football Club will be able to tighten up their security.”