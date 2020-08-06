Aberdeen councillor backs calls for pay protection scheme for people told to self-isolate

An Aberdeen councillor has backed calls for full pay for those told to self-isolate due to Covid-19.

Speaking on the Times Radio, the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham suggested that, like jury service, those people told to self isolate should know their pay will be protected.

His comments were backed by city councillor Sarah Duncan.

He said: “People in the poorest communities find it very hard to follow a request from Test and Trace to self-isolate because they know they won’t be paid if they do, or worse they might lose their job. And that has to be fixed if we’re to stop the spread of this virus in our poorest communities.

“All employees need to be able to isolate immediately in the knowledge that they will have their pay protected and I think you need a system that’s akin to jury service to allow the right decisions to be made all of the time . . . I just plead with the government to fix this before we get much farther into the more difficult months of this year.”

That suggestion has this afternoon been backed by Aberdeen councillor Sarah Duncan describing those as self-isolating as carrying out a “social and civic duty”.

She said: “Totally support pay protection for anyone required to self-isolate, on the same principle as doing jury service – because it is a social and civic duty to self-isolate if contacted.”