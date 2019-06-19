Aberdeen councillor ‘anxious’ at state of Provost Skene’s House

An opposition councillor has today said he is “anxious” to assess the condition of Aberdeen’s historic Provost Skene’s House.

After facing significant delays, the £3.8 million project to turn the building into a new visitor attraction is scheduled to begin in late July.

But officers have previously said they were wading into the “unknown” with the building, and that proposals may change if the landmark is more damaged than was first thought.

Ian Yuill, leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Aberdeen City Council, was expected to see inside the historic property today.

He said: “I last saw the inside of Provost Skene’s House in 2017.

“I am anxious to see its condition now that a further year-and-a-half has passed.

“Many people in Aberdeen are annoyed that the council has left Provost Skene’s House empty and unused for so long.

“People are concerned that its condition may have deteriorated.

“I plan to take photos inside Provost Skene’s House and publish these on my website so that Aberdeen residents can see for themselves what it now looks like.”

Restoration was hoped to have been completed by July 2017 but there were significant delays due to construction issues.

The project, which would involve internal works to transform the building into a Hall of Heroes, is expected to be completed by autumn 2020.

Marie Boulton, the council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “Work to redevelop Provost Skene’s House as a new visitor attraction is to start this summer and will be completed by autumn 2020.

“Led by the council’s in-house team, an essential first step will be repairing and upgrading the historic building’s fabric.

“Before being closed, Provost Skene’s House was made wind and water tight and heating used to control the humidity inside.

“It has also been subject to survey work.

“The £3.8 million project is part of a major capital programme that includes the regeneration of Union Terrace Gardens, the expansion of Aberdeen Art Gallery, and the launch of P&J Live, as well as new council homes, community hubs and schools.”