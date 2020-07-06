Aberdeen councillor announces intention to stand in Holyrood election

The depute leader of the SNP council group in Aberdeen has announced her intention to stand for election to the Scottish Parliament.

Jackie Dunbar, who represents the Northfield/Mastrick North ward and has been a councillor since 2007, is seeking the nomination to stand as the party’s candidate in the Aberdeen Donside seat at next year’s Holyrood election.

Ms Dunbar has held several senior council positions in administration and opposition, including a stint as group leader.

She said: “All politics is local and I’m proud to represent the council ward that I live in – the chance to make Donside’s voice heard would be an incredible privilege and I will work tirelessly to do just that.

“2021 will be one of the most significant in Scotland’s history and I strongly believe that we need a determined, local voice front and centre in our Donside campaign – the SNP has a strong record in Donside which has been built on SNP councillors and MSPs putting in a hard graft for folk in the area, something which we cannot forget.

“The polls over the weekend show support for independence is established, but we cannot be complacent – support for the SNP comes with a trust in our politicians through hard work in the constituency – something which I have a proven track record of.

“Donside needs a strong local champion and having represented the people of Northfield and Mastrick North for 13 years, I know what it takes.”

Aberdeen Donside has been won by the SNP at every election since 2003, and in 2016 had the largest majority in Scotland.

Incumbent MSP Mark McDonald, who will not run again, resigned from the party in 2018.

Ms Dunbar’s bid for the party’s nomination has been backed by Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Maureen Watt.

She said: “There is no-one more deserving of the SNP candidacy in the Aberdeen Donside constituency than Jackie Dunbar.

“Jackie has been pivotal in the success of the SNP in the city of Aberdeen for many decades. Kevin Stewart, the late Brian Adam and I spent too many hours in her house organising campaigns!

“As well as being a staunch advocate for the people of the Northfield/Mastrick North ward, she has been an excellent ambassador for the city as a former Depute Provost. Her skills and experience make her unmatched in being very well placed to now challenge to represent Donside in Holyrood in next year’s election.”